Entain (LON:ENT) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,235 ($27.01) to GBX 2,034 ($24.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,060 ($24.89) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,195.86 ($26.53).

ENT stock opened at GBX 1,413 ($17.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,250.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,440.11. Entain has a one year low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($30.21). The stock has a market cap of £8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,925.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.55), for a total transaction of £1,353,299.70 ($1,635,209.88).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

