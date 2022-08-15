Equal (EQL) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Equal (EQL) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Equal has a total market capitalization of $251,058.09 and $8.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,017.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00127525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00036094 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00065901 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

EQL is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official website is equal.tech. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Equal

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

