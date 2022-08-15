Equalizer (EQZ) Price Up 33.6% Over Last 7 Days

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 30.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Equalizer has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $290,669.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Equalizer has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013787 BTC.
Equalizer Coin Profile
Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.
Equalizer Coin Trading
