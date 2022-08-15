Erica J. Rogers Sells 10,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SILK traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,650. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,698,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,517,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,647,000 after purchasing an additional 526,930 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,333,000 after buying an additional 63,415 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

