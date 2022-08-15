Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Short Interest Up 20.8% in July

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.29. 26,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,782. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

