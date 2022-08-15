EVE (NYSE:EVEX) & Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Critical Review

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of EVE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EVE and Vertical Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -9.95% -2.05% Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 0 2 1 0 2.33 Vertical Aerospace 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EVE and Vertical Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

EVE currently has a consensus price target of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 5.95%. Vertical Aerospace has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.12%. Given EVE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EVE is more favorable than Vertical Aerospace.

Risk and Volatility

EVE has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVE and Vertical Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 8,841.76 -$337.21 million N/A N/A

EVE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vertical Aerospace.

Summary

Vertical Aerospace beats EVE on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

