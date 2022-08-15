Evercore ISI Increases Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Price Target to $27.00

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 0.6 %

ERII stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.09. 303,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $316,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $316,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,700 shares of company stock worth $1,174,236. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Recovery Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Energy Recovery by 27.8% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

