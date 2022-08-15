Evercore ISI Increases Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Price Target to $27.00

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.
Energy Recovery Trading Up 0.6 %
ERII stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.09. 303,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $316,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $316,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 2,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $44,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,700 shares of company stock worth $1,174,236. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Energy Recovery Company Profile
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.