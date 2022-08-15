Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $51,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after buying an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.75. The company had a trading volume of 44,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,400. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.16.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

