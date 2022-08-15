Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$60.00 at Scotiabank

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIFZF traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.