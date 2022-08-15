FansTime Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $215,026.67 and $2.02 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,101.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004177 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00128666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00036205 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00065688 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FTI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

FansTime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.