Fantom (FTM) Market Cap Tops $1.01 Billion

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Fantom has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001600 BTC on major exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $205.12 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,795.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004061 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00126958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00036001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00064207 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars.

