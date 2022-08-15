Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 314,297 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.84.

Far Peak Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 73.8% during the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Far Peak Acquisition Company Profile

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

