FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Update

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of FNHC stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,308. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.34. FedNat has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
