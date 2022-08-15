FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Update

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of FNHC stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,308. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.34. FedNat has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FedNat by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in FedNat by 50.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

