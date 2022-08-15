Financial Comparison: ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) vs. CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology 26.18% -0.74% -0.40% ESS Tech N/A -65.10% -33.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and ESS Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $52.67 million 2.62 $61.49 million $0.36 4.31 ESS Tech N/A N/A -$477.12 million ($7.29) -0.67

CBAK Energy Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBAK Energy Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and ESS Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67

ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $14.64, indicating a potential upside of 199.36%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats ESS Tech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

