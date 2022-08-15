Financial Review: Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) vs. Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Gamida Cell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 1.20 -$40.62 million N/A N/A Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$89.79 million ($1.43) -2.10

Clarus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A -66.35% Gamida Cell N/A -205.58% -58.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Gamida Cell shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Gamida Cell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Clarus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Clarus Therapeutics and Gamida Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gamida Cell 0 0 6 0 3.00

Clarus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.90, suggesting a potential upside of 2,349.61%. Gamida Cell has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 359.58%. Given Clarus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarus Therapeutics is more favorable than Gamida Cell.

Summary

Clarus Therapeutics beats Gamida Cell on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, a natural killer cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/II studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. In addition, the company is developing NK cell pipeline comprising GDA-301, GDA-401, GDA-501, and GDA-601 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

