Firo Market Cap Achieves $32.29 Million (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00011690 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Firo has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $32.29 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,262.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,916.93 or 0.07900824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00171958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022046 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00254477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00680232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.57 or 0.00566997 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005499 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,385,544 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Firo

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

