First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Holdings Raised by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,475 shares during the period. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF makes up about 3.4% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.24% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.86. 38 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,988. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

