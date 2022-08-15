FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Reduced by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,839,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,757 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for approximately 3.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 3.65% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $707,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $4,242,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 20,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.70.

FLT stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,204. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.80.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

