FlypMe Tops One Day Volume of $1,651.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (FYP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $658,920.78 and $1,651.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,101.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004177 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00128666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00036205 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00065688 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

