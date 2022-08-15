Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 179.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Forma Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ FMTX traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $11.80. 195,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,692. The company has a market capitalization of $564.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $25.21.
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
