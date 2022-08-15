Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Up 22.1% in July

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,660,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 12,010,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

FSM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 279,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $776.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.24. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $5.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Fortuna Silver Mines

FSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.