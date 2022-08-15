Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 668,251 shares.The stock last traded at $131.16 and had previously closed at $133.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.19.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.