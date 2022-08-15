FutureTech II Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FTIIU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 15th

FutureTech II Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FTIIU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 15th. FutureTech II Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

FutureTech II Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTIIU stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. FutureTech II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

Get FutureTech II Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureTech II Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTIIU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition during the first quarter worth $401,000.

About FutureTech II Acquisition

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.