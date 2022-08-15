FYDcoin (FYD) Achieves Market Cap of $620,556.63

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $620,556.63 and $748.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00255799 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000498 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About FYDcoin
FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 623,868,195 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FYDcoin
