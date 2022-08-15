Gainplan LLC Buys 355 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.3 %

GLD traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.69. 91,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,032,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

