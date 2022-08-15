GameCredits Price Hits $0.0175 on Top Exchanges (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $3.16 million and $8,468.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022239 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00253037 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000697 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000999 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000744 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000420 BTC.
GameCredits Profile
GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,786,979 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org.
GameCredits Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.
