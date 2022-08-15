Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW) Short Interest Update

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gesher I Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gesher I Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Gesher I Acquisition alerts:

Gesher I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIACW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.50. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,897. Gesher I Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gesher I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gesher I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.