Ghost Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $710.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Ghost has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $710.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,083.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004180 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00128475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065821 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,236,935 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ghost

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

