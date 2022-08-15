Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 928,700 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.2% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

LAND traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $26.10. 188,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,707. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

About Gladstone Land

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is -196.42%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

