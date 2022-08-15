Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

GBT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.04. 5,351,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,547. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Blood Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

