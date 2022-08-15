Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Update

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 6,940 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $194,875.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,670.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $194,875.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,670.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Langhorn sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $60,624.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,818 shares of company stock valued at $754,763 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after acquiring an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 692.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 118,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 20.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Global Partners by 334.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 58,550 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

GLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of GLP stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $28.12. 90,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,959. Global Partners has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $956.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

