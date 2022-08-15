Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Globus Maritime Stock Up 7.0 %

GLBS traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $1.83. 389,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,605. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $19.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 49.07%. The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

