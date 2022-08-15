Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Globus Maritime Stock Up 7.0 %
GLBS traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $1.83. 389,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,605. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $19.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The shipping company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 49.07%. The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
Featured Articles
