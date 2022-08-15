Goldcoin (GLC) Market Cap Achieves $1.65 Million

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $2,837.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00022227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00252604 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000702 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001001 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

