Golden Goose Reaches One Day Volume of $8,497.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $66,656.07 and $8,497.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 65.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014165 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

Golden Goose Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

