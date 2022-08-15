Golem (GLM) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Golem (GLM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Golem has a total market cap of $286.37 million and $36.92 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,053.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00126907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00036098 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065907 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.