Goose Finance (EGG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,658.00

Goose Finance (EGG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Goose Finance has a market cap of $75,020.31 and $4,658.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io.

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

