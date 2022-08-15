Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) One Day Volume Tops $203,967.00

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $742,038.76 and approximately $203,967.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,106.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00126444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00035808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00065893 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

GLQ is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

