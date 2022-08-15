Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Gray Television Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE GTN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,240. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.97 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gray Television news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,263.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gray Television by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after buying an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,309,000 after purchasing an additional 64,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,207,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 533,361 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 75.1% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,171,000 after acquiring an additional 969,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

