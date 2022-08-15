Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,095,200 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 2,674,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

Shares of ETHE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,576,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,451. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.