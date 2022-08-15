Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN) Short Interest Update

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Green Hygienics Stock Down 12.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GRYN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,683. Green Hygienics has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.
Green Hygienics Company Profile
