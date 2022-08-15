Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN) Short Interest Update

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Green Hygienics Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GRYN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,683. Green Hygienics has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

Get Green Hygienics alerts:

Green Hygienics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp for the purpose of extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Hygienics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Hygienics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.