Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$1.40 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Greenlane Renewables Price Performance

Greenlane Renewables stock opened at C$0.77 on Thursday. Greenlane Renewables has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of C$115.99 million and a PE ratio of -26.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.91.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables ( TSE:GRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenlane Renewables will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

