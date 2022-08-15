Grid+ (GRID) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Grid+ (GRID) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002333 BTC on popular exchanges. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $22.76 million and $24.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,867.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00126860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00063672 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

GRID is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grid+ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

