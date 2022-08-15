Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.23

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 3041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $922.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.