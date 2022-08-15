HashBX (HBX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,350.00

HashBX (HBX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. HashBX has a market capitalization of $423,453.07 and approximately $3,350.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,084.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00127782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036118 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065888 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX’s official website is hashbx.io. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HashBX

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.