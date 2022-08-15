HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCM Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,853,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,006,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,547,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $633,000.

HCM Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCMAU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.03. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,316. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. HCM Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

About HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

