Head-To-Head Comparison: IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Cerus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IceCure Medical and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical N/A N/A N/A Cerus -27.34% -52.16% -18.88%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cerus 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IceCure Medical and Cerus, as reported by MarketBeat.

IceCure Medical presently has a consensus price target of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 180.79%. Given IceCure Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Cerus.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IceCure Medical and Cerus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $4.14 million N/A -$9.90 million N/A N/A Cerus $130.86 million 6.94 -$54.38 million ($0.24) -21.37

IceCure Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus.

Summary

IceCure Medical beats Cerus on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma, which is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation that uses its plasma system to produce pathogen reduced cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage associated with fibrinogen deficiency, as well as pathogen reduced plasma, cryoprecipitate reduced. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

