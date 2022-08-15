Head-To-Head Review: TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) vs. CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CACI International and TDCX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $6.20 billion 1.09 $366.79 million $15.50 18.55 TDCX $410.74 million 2.44 $76.82 million N/A N/A

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than TDCX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

86.8% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CACI International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CACI International and TDCX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 0 3 6 0 2.67 TDCX 0 0 2 0 3.00

CACI International currently has a consensus price target of $323.86, indicating a potential upside of 12.62%. TDCX has a consensus price target of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 233.81%. Given TDCX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TDCX is more favorable than CACI International.

Profitability

This table compares CACI International and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 5.91% 14.52% 6.45% TDCX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CACI International beats TDCX on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment provides information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment offers a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and sustains enterprise-wide IT systems in a variety of models; delivers cloud-powered solutions, performance-based service management, software-as-a service secure mobility, defensive cyber and network security, end-user services, and infrastructure services. It also delivers technology that includes developing and implementing digital solutions, and enterprise IT systems for enterprise customers; and technology for customers that includes developing and deploying multi-domain offerings for signals intelligence, resilient communications, free space optical communications, electronic warfare, and cyber operations. In addition, the company provides capabilities in areas, such as command and control, communications, intelligence collection and analysis, signals intelligence (SIGINT), electronic warfare, and cyber operations. Further, it offers investigation and litigation support services; and SIGINT and cyber products and solutions to the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

