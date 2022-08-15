HempCoin Market Capitalization Hits $853,718.09 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $853,718.09 and approximately $8.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,039.71 or 0.99941163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00047239 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00026100 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001540 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,991,829 coins and its circulating supply is 266,856,679 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

