Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) rose 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.15 and last traded at $93.84. Approximately 56 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 81,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.77.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heska has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.
Heska Stock Up 3.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average of $113.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.50.
About Heska
Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.
