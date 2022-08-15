Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Trading 4.5% Higher

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) rose 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.15 and last traded at $93.84. Approximately 56 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 81,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heska has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average of $113.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heska

About Heska

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Heska by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Heska by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Heska by 132.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Heska by 2.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Heska by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.