Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the July 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

Hexagon AB (publ) stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 55,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,055. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 133 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Danske raised Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 109 to SEK 107 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexagon AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.